Croatia's peka snacks: What are they exactly?

Snack 2

Zucchini medley under peka

Zucchini medley cooked under a peka lid is another popular Croatian snack. The combination of zucchini with other vegetables, such as tomatoes and onions, makes for a hearty dish that is both nutritious and flavorful. The slow cooking method ensures that all the vegetables retain their moisture while absorbing each other's flavors, resulting in a delicious medley that can be enjoyed on its own or as part of a larger meal.