Simple turmeric recipes you can try at home

Dish 1

Turmeric rice delight

Turmeric rice is an easy dish that goes well with a variety of meals. To make it, cook some basmati rice as you normally would. In another pan, heat oil and add cumin seeds, chopped onions, and garlic. Once they turn golden brown, add turmeric powder and salt. Mix in the cooked rice with some peas for color and nutrition. This dish is fragrant and colorful, making it a perfect side or main course.