Simple turmeric recipes you can try at home
What's the story
Turmeric, with its vibrant color and health benefits, is a kitchen staple in many households. Its anti-inflammatory properties and antioxidant benefits make it a must-have ingredient. Here, we explore five simple, yet delicious, recipes that highlight the versatility of turmeric in everyday cooking. From soups to smoothies, these dishes offer a unique way to incorporate this golden spice into your diet.
Dish 1
Turmeric rice delight
Turmeric rice is an easy dish that goes well with a variety of meals. To make it, cook some basmati rice as you normally would. In another pan, heat oil and add cumin seeds, chopped onions, and garlic. Once they turn golden brown, add turmeric powder and salt. Mix in the cooked rice with some peas for color and nutrition. This dish is fragrant and colorful, making it a perfect side or main course.
Dish 2
Golden milk smoothie
A golden milk smoothie is a refreshing way to enjoy the benefits of turmeric in a drinkable form. Blend together one cup of almond milk, half a banana, one teaspoon of turmeric powder, half a teaspoon of cinnamon, and one tablespoon of honey until smooth. Add ice cubes if desired for chilliness. This smoothie not only tastes great but also provides an antioxidant boost.
Dish 3
Turmeric lentil soup
Turmeric lentil soup is comforting and nourishing. Start by sauteing onions, garlic, carrots, and celery in olive oil until soft. Add rinsed lentils along with vegetable broth, diced tomatoes, and two teaspoons of turmeric powder. Let it simmer until the lentils are tender. Season with salt and pepper before serving hot with crusty bread on the side.
Dish 4
Spicy turmeric roasted cauliflower
For spicy turmeric roasted cauliflower, preheat your oven to 200 degrees Celsius (about 400 degrees Fahrenheit). Cut cauliflower into florets, and toss them in olive oil mixed with paprika, cumin, coriander, ginger, garlic powder, salt, pepper, and two teaspoons of ground turmeric. Spread evenly on a baking sheet, and roast for 25 to 30 minutes until golden brown and crispy edges form.
Dish 5
Turmeric ginger tea infusion
To make a soothing turmeric ginger tea infusion, boil water in a kettle. Add freshly grated ginger root and a teaspoon of ground turmeric. Let it steep for about 10 minutes. Strain the mixture into a cup. Add honey or lemon juice to taste. This tea is especially comforting during colder months or when you're feeling under the weather.