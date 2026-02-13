Switzerland on your mind? Don't miss these scenic villages
Switzerland is famous for its beautiful landscapes and charming villages. But away from the popular touristy spots, lie some hidden gems, which are equally beautiful. These lesser-known villages give you a glimpse of authentic Swiss culture and traditions. Exploring these places, you can experience the serenity of the countryside, traditional architecture, and warm hospitality of the locals. Here are some of these enchanting Swiss villages.
Gimmelwald
Discovering Gimmelwald's charm
Perched on a cliff above the Lauterbrunnen Valley, Gimmelwald is a postcard-perfect village. Accessible only by cable car or foot, it remains untouched by mass tourism. The village offers stunning views of the Alps and is surrounded by lush meadows and alpine flowers. Visitors can hike through scenic trails or relax in this peaceful environment.
Muerren
Embracing tradition in Muerren
Murren is another car-free village that offers breathtaking views of the Eiger, Monch, and Jungfrau peaks. The traditional wooden chalets and cobblestone streets give a glimpse of the rich cultural heritage of the region. One can explore local shops selling handmade crafts or enjoy outdoor activities like skiing in winter or hiking in summer.
Appenzell
Experiencing authenticity in Appenzell
Appenzell is famous for its colorful facades and lively traditions. The village is a center of Swiss customs with its weekly markets and festivals. One can visit local cheese dairies to learn about Appenzeller cheese production or take guided tours to understand the unique political system of direct democracy.
Lauterbrunnen
Unveiling secrets of Lauterbrunnen Valley
Often called the "Valley of 72 Waterfalls," Lauterbrunnen Valley is a nature lover's paradise. The valley is dotted with picturesque villages like Wengen and Staubbach Falls, which cascade from towering cliffs into the valley below. One can explore numerous hiking trails leading to hidden waterfalls or simply soak in the breathtaking views from every corner of this magical place.