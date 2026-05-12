Explore Karnataka wildlife in 5 days

Karnataka , a southern Indian state, is home to some of the most diverse wildlife and lush landscapes. If you are a nature lover, this five-day itinerary will take you through some of the best wildlife experiences in Karnataka. From dense forests to sprawling grasslands, each day promises a new adventure. You will explore national parks, interact with local flora and fauna, and witness the beauty of nature up close.

Bandipur Day 1: Exploring Bandipur National Park Start your journey at Bandipur National Park, famous for its rich biodiversity. The park is home to elephants, tigers, and a variety of birds. Early morning safaris give you a chance to see wildlife in their natural habitat. The park's vast expanse makes it an ideal place for spotting animals as they roam freely. Don't forget to carry binoculars for bird watching enthusiasts.

Nagarhole Day 2: Discovering Nagarhole National Park On day two, head to Nagarhole National Park, which is famous for its picturesque landscapes and rich wildlife. The park is home to leopards, deer, and a variety of bird species. Jeep safaris are the best way to explore the park's interiors and spot animals without disturbing them too much. The Kabini River flowing through the park adds to its charm and gives you a chance to see crocodiles basking on its banks.

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Anshi Dandeli Day 3: Visiting Anshi Dandeli Tiger Reserve Day three takes you to Anshi Dandeli Tiger Reserve, which is famous for its dense forests and diverse ecosystems. The reserve is home to several species including black panthers and Malabar giant squirrels. Trekking through the reserve gives you an opportunity to appreciate its flora and fauna up close. River rafting on Kali River is an added thrill for adventure enthusiasts visiting this region.

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Kudremukh Day 4: Experiencing Kudremukh National Park Kudremukh National Park is famous for its rolling hills covered in grasslands and shola forests. The park is home to elephants and endemic species like the Lion-tailed Macaque. Trekking trails lead to scenic viewpoints where you can enjoy panoramic views of the Western Ghats' lush greenery. The cool climate makes it an ideal place for nature walks.