Explore the best of Odisha with this 5-day plan

Odisha , a culturally rich state on India's eastern coast, is famous for its stunning temples, vibrant traditions, and breathtaking landscapes. This five-day itinerary will take you through the heart of Odisha, giving you a glimpse of its historical and cultural treasures. From ancient temples to bustling markets, each day brings a new adventure. Here are the must-visit places and experiences for an unforgettable journey.

Day 1 Explore Bhubaneswar's temples Start your trip in Bhubaneswar, the capital city of Odisha, which is often called the "City of Temples." Visit the Lingaraj Temple, one of India's oldest temples, and marvel at its stunning architecture. Explore other historical sites like Mukteshwar Temple and Rajarani Temple. These sites give an insight into the intricate carvings and unique architectural style of ancient Odishan temples.

Day 2 Discover Puri's spiritual essence Travel to Puri, famous for its vibrant atmosphere. While some visitors may not have access to certain areas, they can still experience Puri's lively environment by visiting nearby beaches or participating in local festivals, if they coincide with their visit. The beach at Puri offers a relaxing break after exploring its cultural sites.

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Day 3 Experience Konark's Sun Temple On day three, head to Konark to see the famous Sun Temple, which is a UNESCO World Heritage Site. This 13th-century marvel is dedicated to Surya, the sun god. Its stunning stone carvings depict daily life scenes and mythological stories. A guided tour can help you understand these intricate details better.

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Day 4 Immerse in Cuttack's heritage Next up is Cuttack, a city known for its rich history and traditional crafts like silver filigree work. Visit Barabati Fort for panoramic views of the cityscape before heading to local markets where artisans sell exquisite handmade jewelry and textiles. Interacting with craftsmen provides insight into their techniques passed down through generations.