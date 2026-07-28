You must visit these iconic white villages in Spain
What's the story
Andalusia's white villages, or pueblos blancos, are a must-visit for anyone looking for an authentic Spanish experience. These picturesque villages are famous for their whitewashed buildings, narrow streets, and stunning landscapes. Each village has its own unique charm and history, giving you a glimpse of traditional Andalusian life. From the architectural beauty to the natural surroundings, these villages offer a peaceful retreat from the bustling cities.
#1
Ronda: A historical gem
Ronda is one of Andalusia's most famous white villages, thanks to its dramatic cliffside location and historical significance.
The village is famous for its stunning Puente Nuevo bridge that connects two parts of the town over a deep gorge.
Ronda's rich history can be seen in its ancient Roman ruins and Moorish architecture. Visitors can explore the Plaza de Toros bullring, or take a stroll through the charming old town.
#2
Grazalema: Nature's paradise
Nestled in the heart of Sierra de Grazalema Natural Park, Grazalema is a paradise for nature lovers.
The village is famous for its lush greenery and diverse wildlife, making it an ideal destination for hiking and birdwatching.
Grazalema is also known for its traditional handicrafts, such as weaving and pottery.
The village's picturesque streets, lined with blooming flowers, make it even more charming.
#3
Arcos de la Frontera: A scenic marvel
Perched on a limestone ridge above the Guadalete River, Arcos de la Frontera is a sight to behold.
Its narrow streets wind through whitewashed houses, with colorful flowerpots adorning balconies.
The village's historic center features several landmarks, including the Castle of Arcos and Church of San Pedro.
Arcos de la Frontera also serves as a gateway to explore nearby natural attractions like Los Alcornocales Natural Park.
#4
Zahara de la Sierra: A tranquil retreat
Zahara de la Sierra is famous for its stunning views over Lake Zahara from its hilltop location.
This tranquil village has narrow cobblestone streets, lined with whitewashed houses decorated with vibrant flowers.
Tourists can visit the ruins of an ancient Moorish castle or hike along scenic trails around the lake's shores.
Zahara de la Sierra offers peace away from busy tourist spots, without compromising on beauty or culture.