You must visit these iconic white villages in Spain

Ronda is one of Andalusia's most famous white villages, thanks to its dramatic cliffside location and historical significance.

The village is famous for its stunning Puente Nuevo bridge that connects two parts of the town over a deep gorge.

Ronda's rich history can be seen in its ancient Roman ruins and Moorish architecture. Visitors can explore the Plaza de Toros bullring, or take a stroll through the charming old town.