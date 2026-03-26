Nature masterpieces: Devil's Pool at Victoria Falls

Zambia's Devil's Pool is one of the most thrilling natural swimming spots in the world. Situated on the edge of Victoria Falls, the pool gives an adrenaline-pumping experience of swimming right at the brink of one of the largest waterfalls on the planet. The place is only accessible during certain seasons when water levels are low, making it a unique and exclusive adventure for the brave-hearted.

#1 The allure of Devil's Pool Devil's Pool is famous for its stunning views and heart-pumping thrill. Swimmers can lie back and enjoy the view of the cascading water below, without falling into it. The natural rock formation creates a barrier that keeps swimmers safe from the plummeting waters of Victoria Falls. This makes it an ideal spot for those looking for an unforgettable experience.

#2 Best time to visit The best time to visit Devil's Pool is during Zambia's dry season, which lasts from September to December. During this time, water levels drop significantly, exposing the rocky edges that form the pool's boundary. This allows visitors to safely access this natural wonder without being swept away by strong currents.

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#3 Safety measures in place Safety is paramount while visiting Devil's Pool. Guided tours are a must and are conducted by experienced professionals who know the area well. They ensure that all safety protocols are followed while giving you an unforgettable experience. Visitors are advised to listen carefully to instructions and adhere strictly to guidelines given by their guides.

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