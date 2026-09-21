These hot springs in Zambia are a must-visit
What's the story
Zambia's hot springs are a unique experience, away from the crowd. These natural wonders, dotted across the country, provide a relaxing retreat in the lap of nature. Unlike the popular tourist spots, these lesser-known springs promise a peaceful environment to unwind and connect with nature. Here are some of Zambia's hidden gems, and what makes them special.
#1
Kafue Hot Springs: A serene escape
Kafue Hot Springs is located near the Kafue River. The place is famous for its calm waters and scenic surroundings.
The temperature of the water is just right, making it perfect for relaxation. Visitors can soak in the mineral-rich waters while enjoying the views of lush greenery around.
The place is less crowded than other tourist spots, making it ideal for those looking for peace.
#2
Chisamba Hot Springs: A family-friendly destination
Chisamba Hot Springs is located close to Lusaka and is perfect for families looking for a fun-filled day out.
The place has shallow pools that are safe for kids, making it an ideal spot for families.
The area is well-maintained, with picnic spots and shaded areas to relax.
It is easily accessible from Lusaka, making it a convenient getaway for locals and tourists alike.
#3
Siavonga Hot Springs: A lakeside retreat
Siavonga Hot Springs are located near Lake Kariba, giving visitors the chance to enjoy both water and land activities.
The place has several hot spring pools with varying temperatures, giving everyone something to enjoy.
You can soak in warm waters while enjoying the views of the lake, or indulge in fishing or hiking trails nearby.
#4
Mulobezi Hot Springs: A remote adventure
Mulobezi Hot Springs are located in Western Province, far from the hustle and bustle of the city.
These remote springs are surrounded by untouched wilderness, making it a perfect spot for adventure seekers who want to explore nature away from the crowd.
The journey to Mulobezi is an adventure in itself, with scenic landscapes along the way.