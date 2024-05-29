Next Article

By Anujj Trehaan 11:25 am May 29, 202411:25 am

What's the story Zinc is an essential mineral crucial for the immune system, metabolism function, and wound healing. It's particularly important for vegan﻿s to source zinc from plants. Cashews are an excellent choice, providing a creamy texture and a significant boost of this vital nutrient. Explore seven delightful vegan recipes that highlight cashews, transforming them into the centerpiece of each creation.

Dish 1

Creamy cashew cheese spread

Soak cashews overnight to soften, then blend them with nutritional yeast, lemon juice, garlic, and salt to create a smooth, rich cheese alternative. Perfect for spreading on crackers or sandwiches, this vegan cheese not only offers a delicious taste but also provides a significant amount of zinc and healthy fats, making it a nutritious addition to any meal.

Dish 2

Savory cashew Alfredo sauce

Elevate your pasta nights with this savory cashew Alfredo sauce. By blending soaked cashews with garlic, onion powder, and unsweetened plant milk, you create a luscious base. Perfectly drizzle it over fettuccine or incorporate as a creamy layer in vegan lasagna. This not only adds flavor but also enriches your meal with an extra dose of zinc, making it both delicious and nutritious.

Dish 3

Spiced cashew yogurt

Homemade cashew yogurt is a fermented delight that's easy to make. Simply blend soaked cashews with water and add probiotic capsules, then let it ferment overnight. Flavor it with cinnamon or vanilla for sweetness, or herbs for a savory twist. This nutritious yogurt contributes to your daily zinc intake, offering both health benefits and versatility in your diet.

Dish 4

Energizing cashew smoothie

Begin your day with an energizing cashew smoothie, blending soaked cashews, ripe bananas, berries, spinach and plant milk. This nutrient-rich beverage keeps you full and focused throughout the morning. It's not just delicious; it also boosts your zinc levels naturally. Perfect for a healthy start, this smoothie combines taste with nutritional benefits, ensuring you get both flavor and essential minerals in one go.

Dish 5

Crunchy cashew granola

For a convenient snack or breakfast, consider homemade crunchy cashew granola. Combine rolled oats, chopped cashews, sweet maple syrup, rich coconut oil, and a dash of cinnamon. Bake this mixture until it achieves a golden brown hue. Serve it dry for a quick bite or pair it with dairy-free yogurt for an additional zinc boost, enhancing its nutritional value and taste.

Dish 6

Chocolate-covered cashews

Enjoy guilt-free chocolate-covered cashews, beneficial for your health. Melt vegan dark chocolate and dip roasted cashews into it, ensuring each nut is coated. Let them cool on parchment paper. This treat provides antioxidants from the chocolate and a zinc boost from the nuts, making it a deliciously healthy indulgence that satisfies sweet cravings while offering nutritional benefits.