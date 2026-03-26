Your new party favorite: Zucchini hummus dip

Zucchini hummus is a refreshing take on the classic dip, adding a new twist to your veggie platter. This creamy, nutritious dip is made by blending zucchini with chickpeas, tahini, lemon juice, and garlic. The result? A light yet flavorful spread that goes well with fresh veggies or pita bread. Perfect for those looking to try something new at their next gathering or simply want to add variety to their snack options.

#1 Nutritional benefits of zucchini Zucchini is low in calories and high in essential nutrients, making it an excellent addition to any diet. It is a great source of vitamins A and C, as well as potassium and magnesium. The high water content keeps you hydrated while the fiber promotes digestion. Adding zucchini to your diet can help you maintain a healthy weight while providing essential nutrients for overall well-being.

#2 How to prepare zucchini hummus To make zucchini hummus, start by peeling and chopping one medium-sized zucchini. Steam or boil until tender, then cool slightly before blending with one can of drained chickpeas, two tablespoons of tahini, juice from one lemon, and one clove of garlic. Blend until smooth and season with salt to taste. Serve chilled for best flavor.

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#3 Pairing suggestions for zucchini hummus Zucchini hummus goes well with a variety of fresh vegetables like carrots, cucumbers, bell peppers, and cherry tomatoes. You can also serve it with whole-grain crackers or pita bread for a more filling snack option. The mild flavor of the hummus complements these accompaniments without overpowering them.

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