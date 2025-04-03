Zucchini v/s cucumbers: Which is healthier?
What's the story
Zucchini and cucumbers are commonly used vegetables that can be found in salads and several dishes.
Although they may appear the same, their nutritional value is quite different.
Knowing these differences can help you choose what to eat based on your nutritional requirements.
This article discusses the nutrition of zucchini and cucumbers, comparing their vitamin content, mineral presence, calorie count, and fiber content for a better understanding of what each vegetable has to offer.
Vitamins
Vitamin content comparison
Zucchini is loaded with vitamins such as vitamin C and vitamin A. It gives you around 40% of the daily recommended intake of vitamin C per cup.
Cucumbers also have vitamin C but lesser, giving you around 10% per cup.
Both the vegetables have traces of other vitamins such as the B vitamins, but zucchini typically has higher concentrations.
Minerals
Mineral presence in each vegetable
When it comes to minerals, zucchini hits a higher note. It has more potassium than cucumbers.
A cup of sliced zucchini gives you around 15% of the daily recommended intake for potassium, whereas cucumber only gives you 5%.
Both the veggies have small amounts of magnesium and calcium, but not enough to really make a dent in daily needs.
Calories
Calorie count differences
In terms of calories, both zucchini and cucumbers are low-calorie options ideal for weight management diets.
Zucchini has approximately 20 calories per cup, whereas cucumbers are slightly lower at 16 calories per cup.
This makes both veggies the perfect pick for anyone wanting to lower calorie intake without compromising on volume or satisfaction.
Fiber content
Fiber levels analyzed
Fiber is an important component for digestive health, and both zucchini and cucumbers provide dietary fiber benefits.
Zucchini contains roughly two grams of fiber per cup, while cucumbers offer about one gram per cup (with skin on).
Including either of the vegetables in meals can contribute positively toward daily fiber intake goals.