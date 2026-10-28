Marula oil: A hair care gem worth knowing about
What's the story
African Zulu marula oil is a well-kept secret for healthy hair. Extracted from the marula tree, this oil is packed with essential nutrients that promote hair growth and strength. The Zulu community has been using this oil for centuries, swearing by its natural properties. Here are five rituals that can help you incorporate this miracle oil into your hair care routine.
Tip 1
Pre-wash scalp massage
Before washing your hair, give your scalp a gentle massage with marula oil.
This ritual not only stimulates blood circulation but also nourishes the scalp.
The antioxidants in marula oil help reduce inflammation and dryness, making your scalp healthier.
Massage the oil into your scalp for about five minutes before washing it off with a mild shampoo.
Tip 2
Overnight conditioning treatment
For deep conditioning, apply marula oil to your hair and leave it overnight.
This way, the hair gets ample time to absorb the nutrients, making it softer and shinier.
The fatty acids in marula oil strengthen the hair strands, reducing breakage and split ends.
Wash it off in the morning with a gentle shampoo for best results.
Tip 3
Weekly hair mask application
Incorporate a marula oil hair mask into your weekly routine for extra nourishment.
Mix marula oil with natural ingredients like honey or yogurt to create a hydrating mask.
Apply it evenly on damp hair, and leave it on for 30 minutes before rinsing thoroughly.
This ritual helps restore moisture balance and enhances overall hair texture.
Tip 4
Heat protectant serum
Use marula oil as a heat protectant serum before styling with hot tools like blow dryers or straighteners.
Apply a small amount of oil evenly through damp or dry hair to create a protective barrier against heat damage.
The lightweight nature of marula oil ensures it does not weigh down your hair while providing protection from high temperatures.
Tip 5
Frizz control solution
To tame frizz and flyaways, use marula oil as an everyday styling aid.
Just apply one or two drops onto your palms, and smooth over dry or damp hair as needed throughout the day without making them greasy or heavy-looking.
This simple step keeps them looking polished all day long, no matter what the weather conditions are outside.