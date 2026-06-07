Mumbai: Fire breaks out in high-rise building, 4 people injured
What's the story
A fire broke out at Kuber Apartment in Sector 21 of Ghansoli, Navi Mumbai, on Saturday evening. The blaze was reported to the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation's regional disaster management cell at 8:51pm, as per India Today. Fire tenders from Airoli, Koparkhairane, and Vashi rushed to the spot and extinguished the fire. The blaze reportedly broke out on the seventh floor.
Casualties and rescues
Four people injured
The fire incident left four people injured, including a minor. They suffered burn injuries and had difficulty breathing. 10 people were rescued from the building by the disaster management team. Three of the injured were admitted to Basil Hospital in Koparkhairane for treatment.
Ongoing investigation
Cause of fire yet to be determined
The cause of the fire is yet to be determined, with an investigation currently underway. Sachin Kadam, chief of Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation's regional disaster management cell, confirmed that "the cause of the fire was under investigation." The incident highlights the need for regular safety checks in residential buildings to prevent such occurrences in the future.