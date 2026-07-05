Mumbai: Man killed, vehicles damaged as tree falls in Kurla

Delayed assistance

Residents slam municipal agency for delayed response

Residents have slammed the municipal agency for its delayed response, alleging no one arrived for at least two hours after the tree fell. The incident has raised concerns about tree health in urban areas, where haphazard construction and concrete slabs blocking roots can weaken trees. This is not an isolated case, as another recent incident involved an 11-year-old boy being killed by a falling tree while on a school bus.