Mumbai: Man killed, vehicles damaged as tree falls in Kurla
What's the story
A 63-year-old man was killed when a tree fell on him in Mumbai's Kurla neighborhood on Sunday. The victim, Yunus Hakimuddin Sheikh, had come to his newly purchased shop to prepare for its opening day when the incident happened. CCTV footage captured the tragic event, which also damaged parked vehicles below the tree.
Delayed assistance
Residents slam municipal agency for delayed response
Residents have slammed the municipal agency for its delayed response, alleging no one arrived for at least two hours after the tree fell. The incident has raised concerns about tree health in urban areas, where haphazard construction and concrete slabs blocking roots can weaken trees. This is not an isolated case, as another recent incident involved an 11-year-old boy being killed by a falling tree while on a school bus.
Weather impact
Mumbai facing rain-related disruptions
Mumbai has been facing several rain-related disruptions with big branches and trees falling on roads and vehicles. The incessant rains have caused traffic jams and delays across the city. Civic authorities have urged commuters to be careful, especially in low-lying areas prone to waterlogging and falling trees. Commuters on the busy Kurla-Andheri road are particularly worried about uneven surfaces and hidden water traps increasing risks.
Weather warning
Red alert issued for Mumbai, Raigad district
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for Mumbai and Raigad district after heavy rainfall since Saturday night. Some areas of the city have recorded over 250-300mm of rainfall in the last 23 hours alone. The IMD has predicted moderate to intense rainfall in these regions. In Navi Mumbai's Belapur village, a balcony of a dilapidated building collapsed amid continuous heavy rain.