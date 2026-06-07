Man dies, woman hospitalized after 'excessive' drinking at Mumbai concert
What's the story
A 35-year-old man died, and a woman was hospitalized after allegedly drinking too much alcohol at a music event in Mumbai on Sunday. The incident took place during the Klangkuenstler All Night Long musical show at the NSCI Dome in Worli, according to PTI. Both were dancing when they reportedly consumed large amounts of alcohol, including cocktails.
Medical emergency
Man was declared dead during treatment
After consuming the alcohol, both the man and woman complained of health problems and were rushed to a hospital. The man was declared dead during treatment at Breach Candy Hospital, while the woman is recovering. Preliminary investigations indicate that dehydration could have played a role in the man's death but further probes are needed to confirm this.
Ongoing investigation
Tardeo police registered ADR, investigating incident
The Tardeo police have registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) and are investigating the incident from all possible angles. This comes after another tragic incident in April this year, when two MBA students died allegedly due to a drug overdose at a music concert in Goregaon's NESCO Exhibition Centre. The police had arrested multiple people in connection with that case.