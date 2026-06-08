On camera: BEST bus loses control, kills 1 person
What's the story
A tragic accident occurred in Mumbai's Dadar area on Monday morning when a Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) bus lost control and rammed into five vehicles. The incident took place around 10:45am near the Dadar railway station, a busy thoroughfare at that time of day, according to NDTV. The bus collided with a two-wheeler, an electric bike, an electric car, a taxi and a Baleno car.
Aftermath
One dead, 4 others injured
The injured were immediately rushed to Sion Hospital for treatment. An unidentified man aged around 22-25 was declared dead on arrival at the hospital. Rishabh Gupta, aged between 25 and 30, is in critical condition with a severe head injury. Two others suffered injuries to their chest, back and shoulder. The Shivaji Park police have detained the bus driver and are investigating the incident further.
Past incidents
Similar incidents in past
The BEST buses have been involved in similar accidents before. In December last year, a BEST bus hit pedestrians while reversing in Bhandup, killing four people. An elderly woman was crushed to death by the rear wheel of another bus in Mulund in October. In April last year, a food deliveryman was killed after being run over by a BEST bus in the Prabhadevi area.
Twitter Post
CCTV footage of bus ramming into vehicles
CCTV footage of the BEST bus accident in which an unidentified man aged around 22 to 25 years died and three others were injured near Veer Kotwal Garden, close to Plaza Cinema in Dadar (West), today morning. https://t.co/8fxGuL7t7F pic.twitter.com/428w723FFe— Richa Pinto (@richapintoi) June 8, 2026