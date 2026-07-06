Mumbai rain: Private offices to implement WFH, half-day for government
What's the story
The Maharashtra State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) has advised private offices in Mumbai to implement work-from-home arrangements due to heavy rainfall. It also said that non-essential government offices will observe a half-day. This comes after the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a "red alert" for extremely heavy rainfall and strong winds in the city. "In view of the current weather situation...Private offices are advised to allow Work From Home wherever possible. Non-essential Government offices will observe a half-day," SDMA said.
Educational closures
Schools, colleges closed in Mumbai, MMR
Schools and colleges across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) have also been closed due to the severe weather conditions. The closure includes educational institutions in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Thane, Kalyan-Dombivli, and Mira-Bhayandar. In addition to this, all examinations scheduled by Mumbai University for Monday have been postponed considering the heavy rainfall and strong winds.
Weather forecast
Red alert for extremely heavy rainfall in Mumbai
The IMD has upgraded its warning to a "red alert" for the third consecutive day, predicting extremely heavy rainfall and strong winds. Bikram Singh, Deputy Director General at the IMD, said isolated extremely heavy rain is expected over Mumbai with very strong winds. He cautioned that these conditions could uproot trees and damage houses or old buildings. On Sunday night, a three-story chawl collapsed in Mumbai's Mankhurd district due to heavy rains, killing at least six people.
Rainfall statistics
IMD predicts rain intensity to reduce after Tuesday
According to the IMD, Mumbai has received 60% above-normal rainfall between June 1 and July 5. The southwest monsoon officially arrived in the city on June 23, nearly two weeks later than usual. Pune has also issued a red alert, predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall in some areas and extremely heavy rainfall in isolated regions. All schools in Pune city and Pune rural will remain shut om Monday.