IMD issued 'red alert' for Mumbai

Mumbai rain: Private offices to implement WFH, half-day for government

By Chanshimla Varah 11:10 am Jul 06, 202611:10 am

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The Maharashtra State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) has advised private offices in Mumbai to implement work-from-home arrangements due to heavy rainfall. It also said that non-essential government offices will observe a half-day. This comes after the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a "red alert" for extremely heavy rainfall and strong winds in the city. "In view of the current weather situation...Private offices are advised to allow Work From Home wherever possible. Non-essential Government offices will observe a half-day," SDMA said.