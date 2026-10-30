1984 anti-Sikh riots victims plan counter-protest on opposition rally day 

The BJP has accused the Congress and its allies of hurting Sikh sentiments by scheduling their rally on November 1. The date is significant, as it was the day in 1984 when the large-scale killing of Sikhs began in Delhi.

Families of the 1984 anti-Sikh massacre victims have strongly objected to the Congress rally, calling it an insult to the day of mourning.

They said if Rahul Gandhi and the Congress respected Sikh sentiments, they could have picked another date.