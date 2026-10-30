1984 anti-Sikh riots victims plan counter-protest on opposition rally day
What's the story
Over 5,000 people, mostly from the Sikh community and victims of the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, are set to protest in Delhi on November 1 against the INDIA bloc's rally on the same day at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan. Their protest will start at Tilak Nagar and end at Hari Nagar. Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders, including Hardeep Singh Puri, are likely to join the march.
Accusations
BJP accuses Congress of hurting Sikh sentiments
The BJP has accused the Congress and its allies of hurting Sikh sentiments by scheduling their rally on November 1. The date is significant, as it was the day in 1984 when the large-scale killing of Sikhs began in Delhi.
Families of the 1984 anti-Sikh massacre victims have strongly objected to the Congress rally, calling it an insult to the day of mourning.
They said if Rahul Gandhi and the Congress respected Sikh sentiments, they could have picked another date.
Security measures
Centre extends CAPF deployment in Delhi
In response to these planned protests, the Centre has extended the deployment of 270 Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) companies in Delhi.
The Home Ministry has approved the extension of CAPF deployment from October 31 to November 16.
The forces will help maintain law and order in Delhi during political protests and the festival season.
This is the third extension of CAPF deployment this month, first deployed earlier in response to protests by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP).
Protest plans
Congress's 'March to Delhi' planned on same day
The Congress has planned a "March to Delhi" under the INDIA bloc's banner on November 1 against alleged "vote theft."
The march will end with a rally at Ramlila Maidan in central Delhi.
According to Congress leaders, around 10 lakh people are expected to attend the protest.
Gandhi has stressed that this is "one protest," not multiple ones. He said all opposition parties are united in their effort to protect every Indian's vote and defend the Constitution.