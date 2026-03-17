204 ex-bureaucrats, lawyers demand Rahul Gandhi's apology over tea incident 

A group of 204 former bureaucrats, military officers and lawyers have demanded an apology from the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi . The demand comes after Gandhi was seen having tea and biscuits at the Makar Dwar entrance to Parliament on March 12. "As citizens who have served this nation for decades...we are deeply pained to witness repeated attempts by Rahul Gandhi and his associates that risk weakening the effectiveness of this temple of democracy," they said.

Criticism voiced 'Despite explicit instruction issued by the Speaker...' They said Gandhi's behavior in Parliament is not becoming of a Leader of the Opposition and shows a sense of entitlement and arrogance. "Despite the explicit instruction issued by the Speaker prohibiting demonstrations or protests within Parliament premises....Rahul Gandhi chose to disregard this directive. Such a deliberate defiance...does not merely violate procedure; it reflects a conscious disregard for parliamentary authority and a willingness to place personal political theatrics above the dignity of a constitutional institution," the letter said.

Democratic concerns Letter highlighted that Gandhi's actions are damaging India's reputation The letter also highlighted that Gandhi's actions were damaging the reputation of India and its democracy. It said, "In his efforts to question the Government of the day, the actions of Rahul Gandhi are damaging the reputation of our country and our democracy." They said the events witnessed reflect a troubling sense of hubris and privilege that has no place in a constitutional democracy. "Rahul Gandhi must apologize to the nation for this behavior," they said.

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