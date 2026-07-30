215 academics slam Priyanka Gandhi for calling IIT-director 'gaumutra expert'
What's the story
Over 200 vice-chancellors, former vice-chancellors, and academics have condemned Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra for her remarks on Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras Director V Kamakoti, a member of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's high-powered task force on exam reform. The group expressed their disappointment in an open letter after Vadra referred to Kamakoti as a "gaumutra expert" during a Lok Sabha debate on the anti-paper leak bill.
Letter
'Whether intended as sarcasm or political rhetoric'
The term "gaumutra" translates to "cow urine," and the context was seen as a veiled jab at Kamakoti's advocacy for cow urine's medicinal benefits.
"We write to express our disappointment over your reported remark describing IIT Madras Director Professor V. Kamakoti as a 'gaumutra expert.' Whether intended as sarcasm or political rhetoric, such a characterization raises concerns that go far beyond one individual," the open letter said.
Academic credentials
Letter lists Kamakoti's achievements, research contributions
The open letter, signed by 215 individuals, highlighted Kamakoti's academic credentials and contributions to India's scientific community.
It said he has M.S. and Ph.D. degrees in Computer Science and Engineering from IIT Madras, over 150 research publications, and a role in over 50 R&D projects.
"He has several honors and accolades...including the DRDO Academic Excellence Award and the Indian Electronics and Semiconductor Association Techno Visionary Award....he is one of the top tech brains of the country," the letter said.
Concerns raised
Vadra's remarks undermine scientific temper, say academics
They said that to dismiss a scholar through a label rather than engage with the substance of his views "risks undermining the very scientific temper that our Constitution calls upon every citizen to develop."
"Our scientists, scholars and educators deserve to know that they can participate in public debate without fear of being reduced to dismissive labels," they said in the three-page open letter.
Reform critique
Vadra's criticism of Modi government
Kamakoti's appointment as a member of the high-powered task force on exam reform had sparked a political controversy.
Vadra had questioned the government's reliance on yet another committee to reform the examination system, invoking the earlier Radhakrishnan Committee.
"And in this new committee there is an ex-IB chief, owner of an IT company and there is also a 'gaumutra' (cow urine) expert," she said, referring the last person to Kamakoti.
Controversial advocacy
Controversy over cow urine advocacy
Kamakoti's advocacy for cow urine has drawn criticism in the past.
In a speech at a 'Go Samrakshana Sala' event last year, he had praised cow urine's medicinal benefits, which was slammed by Congress MP Karti P Chidambaram as "peddling pseudoscience."
He claimed that cow urine has "anti-bacterial, anti-fungal, and digestive properties" and is useful as a medicine for conditions like irritable bowel syndrome and batted for consideration of cow urine's "medicinal value."