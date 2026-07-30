215 academics slam Priyanka Gandhi for calling IIT-director 'gaumutra expert'

The term "gaumutra" translates to "cow urine," and the context was seen as a veiled jab at Kamakoti's advocacy for cow urine's medicinal benefits.

"We write to express our disappointment over your reported remark describing IIT Madras Director Professor V. Kamakoti as a 'gaumutra expert.' Whether intended as sarcasm or political rhetoric, such a characterization raises concerns that go far beyond one individual," the open letter said.