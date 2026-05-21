23 MLAs from TVK, Congress sworn into Vijay's Cabinet 

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay has expanded his cabinet with the induction of 23 new ministers. The swearing-in ceremony was held in Chennai on Thursday morning after Governor Arlekar approved their appointments. This is the second major expansion of the Vijay-led TVK government after recent Assembly elections. Among the 23 MLAs, 21 MLAs are from Vijay's TVK party and two from the ally Congress.

Diverse representation New ministers sworn in today The new Council of Ministers includes MLAs from different constituencies. Among them are Srinath (Thoothukudi), Kamal (Avinashi), C Vijayalakshmi (Kumarapalayam), RV Ranjithkumar (Kancheepuram) and Vinoth (Kumbakonam). Others include Rajeev (Thiruvadanai), B Rajkumar (Cuddalore) and V Gandhiraj (Arakkonam). The list also features Mathan Raja P from Ottapidaram, K Jegadeshwar from Rajapalayam, S Rajesh Kumar from Congress and M Vijay Bala from Erode East.

Twitter Post Watch oath-taking here #WATCH | Chennai | TVK and Congress MLAs take oath as Tamil Nadu Ministers in the presence of CM Vijay and Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar



The CM has recommended to induct 23 MLAs into the Council of Ministers and the state Governor approved the recommendation made by the… pic.twitter.com/6Svw7eJZKb — ANI (@ANI) May 21, 2026

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Cabinet details More MLAs included in the list The remaining new ministers are Logesh Tamilselvan D (Rasipuram), Vijay Tamilan Parthiban A (Salem South), Ramesh (Srirangam), P Viswanathan (Melur) from Congress and Kumar R (Velachery). They will also include K Thennarasu from Sriperumbudur, V Sampath Kumar from Coimbatore North and Mohamed Farvas from Aranthangi. D Sarathkumar from Tambaram, N Marie Wilson from Dr Radhakrishnan Nagar and Vignesh K from Kinathukadavu also took oath.

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Congress Congress returns after 59 years This marks the first time Congress will have ministers in the Tamil Nadu Cabinet in 59 years, with the induction of MLAs Rajesh Kumar and Viswanathan. From 1952 to 1967, the Congress led the government of the then Madras state. It had three Chief ministers—C Rajagopalachari, K Kamaraj, and M Bhaktavatsalam — before the DMK deposed it in 1967. However, even after partnering with both the DMK and AIADMK, the Congress has never been part of the state government since.