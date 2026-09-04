Basement, 2 floors housing Abhishek Banerjee's office ordered to evacuate 

The fire department's action comes after Banerjee's Camac Street office was vandalized.

The TMC has accused men linked to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of the attack, which the BJP has denied.

The fire department said the building's fire safety certificate expired on August 10 and hasn't been renewed yet.

A joint team of police and fire officials inspected the premises floor-by-floor on Monday, finding no fire safety measures in the basement and inadequate firefighting measures on the seventh floor.