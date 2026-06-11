Prakash Baraik resigns; third TMC Rajya Sabha MP to quit
What's the story
Trinamool Congress (TMC) Member of Parliament Prakash Chik Baraik has resigned from the Rajya Sabha with immediate effect. This is the third resignation from the party in a week. With Baraik's resignation, the party's strength in the Rajya Sabha will fall to just 10 MPs. In his resignation letter to Rajya Sabha Chairman CP Radhakrishnan, Baraik thanked the Chair and Secretariat for their support during his tenure, without revealing the reason for his exit.
Party unrest
Party sees series of resignations
Baraik's resignation comes amid a series of resignations from the party. Over 100 TMC councillors have resigned, while expelled leader Ritabrata Banerjee led over 60 MLAs to become the LoP in the Assembly defying Mamata Banerjee, and Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar claimed the support of over 20 MPs and declared allegiance to the BJP-led NDA. In a further setback for the party, MP Sushmita Dev resigned from both the TMC and Rajya Sabha on Wednesday. Before her, Sukhendu Sekhar Roy quit.
Letter
Ray criticized the TMC
In his resignation statement, Ray criticized the TMC and praised the new BJP government. "Already, the newly elected state government....has started working to fulfill the promises made in its election manifesto," he said. He said the people had "given a huge mandate in favor of the BJP for the first time...to put an end to the 15-year anarchical rule of the TMC arising out of widespread unbridled corruption, atrocities committed against women, abysmal failure in...health, education, industry, law...order, employment, etc."
Merger speculation
No part of TMC merging with anyone, says Ritabrata
There have also been rumors of a merger with the Congress after the TMC chief was in Delhi attending a series of meetings with INDIA bloc leaders, including Sonia Gandhi. Rebel TMC leader Ritabrata, however, has dismissed merger rumors with Congress, saying developments are strictly internal. "The count is currently 64 (MLAs). These people will come and submit a letter to the Speaker," he told ANI, claiming that support for his faction has increased from 58 to 64 MLAs.