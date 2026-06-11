Prakash Baraik resigns; third TMC Rajya Sabha MP to quit 

Letter

Ray criticized the TMC

In his resignation statement, Ray criticized the TMC and praised the new BJP government. "Already, the newly elected state government....has started working to fulfill the promises made in its election manifesto," he said. He said the people had "given a huge mandate in favor of the BJP for the first time...to put an end to the 15-year anarchical rule of the TMC arising out of widespread unbridled corruption, atrocities committed against women, abysmal failure in...health, education, industry, law...order, employment, etc."