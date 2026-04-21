700+ citizens accuse Modi of MCC violation over national address 

A group of over 700 "concerned citizens," including academics, activists, and former bureaucrats, have filed a complaint with the Election Commission against Prime Minister Narendra Modi . They allege that his national address on April 18 violated the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) for elections. The complainants say that Modi's national address, which is usually used during critical, non-partisan moments, was broadcast on official government platforms like Doordarshan and All India Radio, amounting to "electioneering and partisan propaganda."

Speech Modi targeted opposition during national address In his speech, Modi had accused the Congress, DMK, Trinamool, and Samajwadi Party of committing "bhrun hatya" (foeticide) against an "honest endeavor" after the constitutional amendment bill aimed at expediting reservation for women in legislatures failed to get a two-thirds majority in Parliament. He stated they'd have to pay for their "sin" and that women in India would never forgive them.

Violation details Complaint states address undermined level playing field The complaint highlights that the use of government-funded media, which are funded by the public exchequer, for Modi's address gave an "undue advantage" to his party. "Such action provides an undue advantage to the party in power and undermines the level playing field essential for free and fair elections," it stated. They said that the MCC prohibits ministers from combining official functions with electioneering and using official machinery for partisan purposes.

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Letter 'Immediately take cognizance of this complaint' "The national address in question was delivered by the Prime Minister in his official capacity and was broadcast using official mass media at public expense. It thereby violated the explicit prohibition contained in clauses 1(a), 1(b) and 4 of Section VII of the Model Code of Conduct," the petition said. The complainants have urged the Election Commission to immediately take cognizance of their complaint and examine the content and manner of Modi's address.

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Investigation request Complainants urge EC to examine address The complainants further called on the poll panel to "issue appropriate directions and take necessary action against the violation so as to uphold the sanctity of the electoral process." They also said that "if the said National Address was delivered with the prior permission of the Election Commission of India, then equal time on the national media should be provided to other political parties to present their points of view."

Signatories Who are signatories Among the signatories are former Delhi Lieutenant Governor Najeeb Jung, political economist Parakala Prabhakar, activist Yogendra Yadav, economist Jayati Ghosh and musician-author T M Krishna. The MCC is currently in force in Assam, Kerala, Puducherry (where voting was held on April 9), Tamil Nadu (where polling will be held on April 23) and West Bengal (polling on April 23 and 29). Votes will be counted on May 4.