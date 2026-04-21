'90% women join politics after entering politicians' rooms': Bihar MP
What's the story
Independent MP from Bihar Pappu Yadav has sparked controversy with his remarks on women in politics. Speaking on the failed 131st Constitutional (Amendment) Bill, 2026, Yadav said women have to make "compromises" to succeed in politics. "In India, women are called goddesses, but they will never be respected here. System and society are responsible for this...90% of women cannot do politics without entering the room of politicians..."
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#WATCH | Purnea, Bihar: Independent MP Pappu Yadav says, "...In India, women are called goddesses, but they will never be respected here. System and society are responsible for this...90% of women cannot do politics without entering the room of politicians..."— ANI (@ANI) April 21, 2026
(20.04.2026) pic.twitter.com/WyHY4ZitUJ
Backlash begins
BJP demands apology, Bihar women's commission seeks clarification
Taking suo motu cognizance, the Bihar State Women's Commission has issued a notice to Yadav over his statement on women. It has sought his response within three days, asking why he made the statement and why his Lok Sabha membership should not be canceled. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has also demanded an apology from Yadav for his remarks. BJP leader Shehzad Poonawalla called the statement "Shocker statement!" and said it reflects a mindset that is unacceptable.
Political fallout
PM Modi accuses opposition of being anti-women
"When the nation was pushing for Nari Shakti, see what the Congress-supported MP is saying," Poonawalla wrote on X. The 131st Constitutional (Amendment) Bill, 2026, which sought to fast-track women's reservation in legislative bodies, failed to pass in Parliament. After the setback, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his national address, accused parties like Congress, DMK, TMC, and SP of being anti-women, adding that women in India would never forgive them.