'90% women join politics after entering politicians' rooms': Bihar MP 

#WATCH | Purnea, Bihar: Independent MP Pappu Yadav says, "...In India, women are called goddesses, but they will never be respected here. System and society are responsible for this...90% of women cannot do politics without entering the room of politicians..." (20.04.2026) pic.twitter.com/WyHY4ZitUJ

Backlash begins

BJP demands apology, Bihar women's commission seeks clarification

Taking suo motu cognizance, the Bihar State Women's Commission has issued a notice to Yadav over his statement on women. It has sought his response within three days, asking why he made the statement and why his Lok Sabha membership should not be canceled. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has also demanded an apology from Yadav for his remarks. BJP leader Shehzad Poonawalla called the statement "Shocker statement!" and said it reflects a mindset that is unacceptable.