AAP slams Yogi's Chhath arrangements after dead cow seen floating
What's the story
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has slammed the Uttar Pradesh government for its alleged mismanagement of Chhath Puja arrangements. The party shared a video that purportedly shows a dead cow floating in Kanpur's Amarpur canal, where devotees were performing rituals. "Yogi Adityanath ji, you made so much of a show of Chhath, but what did you give the devotees? Dirty water and poor arrangements!" the party wrote.
Twitter Post
AAP shares video
छठ पूजा के दौरान अमरपुर नहर में मरी हुई गाय तैरती मिली और महिलाएँ उसी नहर में पूजा कर रही थीं!— AAP (@AamAadmiParty) November 16, 2026
योगी आदित्यनाथ जी, छठ के नाम पर इतना प्रचार किया, लेकिन श्रद्धालुओं को क्या दिया? गंदा पानी और बदइंतज़ामी! pic.twitter.com/ztGDLX5NvQ
Pollution allegations
AAP takes dig at BJP government in Delhi
The AAP also took a dig at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Delhi, accusing it of failing to clean the Yamuna river.
In this case too, the party shared a picture purportedly showing a devotee performing rituals amid toxic foam on the river.
"Today, all the BJP's claims about its four-engine government cleaning up the Yamuna have been exposed!" it wrote, sharing the picture of the foamy river.
Counterclaims
BJP defends claims of improved water quality
The BJP has hit back with a video of a different stretch of Yamuna that appears cleaner.
"The same Yamuna where Chhath was banned is now more than half clean in just 2 years, and Delhi's Sanatani CM celebrates Chhath in it," it wrote in its post that also shows BJP leader Manoj Tiwari and CM Rekha Gupta taking a ferry ride.