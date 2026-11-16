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Home / News / Politics News / AAP slams Yogi's Chhath arrangements after dead cow seen floating 
AAP slams Yogi's Chhath arrangements after dead cow seen floating 
AAP shared a video of the incident

AAP slams Yogi's Chhath arrangements after dead cow seen floating 

By Chanshimla Varah
Nov 16, 2026
03:26 pm
What's the story

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has slammed the Uttar Pradesh government for its alleged mismanagement of Chhath Puja arrangements. The party shared a video that purportedly shows a dead cow floating in Kanpur's Amarpur canal, where devotees were performing rituals. "Yogi Adityanath ji, you made so much of a show of Chhath, but what did you give the devotees? Dirty water and poor arrangements!" the party wrote.

Twitter Post

AAP shares video

Pollution allegations

AAP takes dig at BJP government in Delhi

The AAP also took a dig at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Delhi, accusing it of failing to clean the Yamuna river.

In this case too, the party shared a picture purportedly showing a devotee performing rituals amid toxic foam on the river.

"Today, all the BJP's claims about its four-engine government cleaning up the Yamuna have been exposed!" it wrote, sharing the picture of the foamy river.

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Counterclaims

BJP defends claims of improved water quality

The BJP has hit back with a video of a different stretch of Yamuna that appears cleaner.

"The same Yamuna where Chhath was banned is now more than half clean in just 2 years, and Delhi's Sanatani CM celebrates Chhath in it," it wrote in its post that also shows BJP leader Manoj Tiwari and CM Rekha Gupta taking a ferry ride.

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