AAP slams Yogi's Chhath arrangements after dead cow seen floating 

The AAP also took a dig at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Delhi, accusing it of failing to clean the Yamuna river.

In this case too, the party shared a picture purportedly showing a devotee performing rituals amid toxic foam on the river.

"Today, all the BJP's claims about its four-engine government cleaning up the Yamuna have been exposed!" it wrote, sharing the picture of the foamy river.