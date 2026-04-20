AAP-DMK alliance in Tamil Nadu? Kejriwal joins Stalin for roadshow
What's the story
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal met Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) president and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin in Chennai on Monday. The duo held a roadshow from Pulianthope P1 police station to Masjid, Thattankulam, Choolai. This event is the first public endorsement of Stalin by any leader of the opposition Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc.
Twitter Post
Kejriwal meets Stalin in Chennai
AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal met Tamil Nadu CM Stalin today in Chennai. Both leaders are scheduled to hold a road show today.— ANI (@ANI) April 20, 2026
(Source: AAP) pic.twitter.com/9rnWQRDFgI
Political intrigue
Kejriwal's appearance sparks speculation about Congress-DMK alliance
Kejriwal's appearance with Stalin has sparked speculation about a rift in the Congress-DMK alliance in Tamil Nadu. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) are already highlighting what they call a "visible distance between the Congress and DMK." This comes after the ruling DMK announced that Stalin and Rahul Gandhi would not campaign together due to scheduling conflicts.
Campaign dynamics
Speculation arises over DMK's electoral asset preference
The absence of a joint rally or roadshow between Gandhi and Stalin has led to speculation that the DMK might consider Kejriwal a better electoral asset than Gandhi. The Congress is contesting 28 seats in Tamil Nadu as part of the Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA) led by Stalin, which will go to polls on April 23. The state has a total of 234 seats.
Update
AAP to support SPA
In an update, Kejriwal praised Stalin's government's performance in key sectors like education, healthcare, and women's empowerment. "We have always learned from each other. I deeply appreciate the impact his dedicated governance has created in transforming the lives of the people of Tamil Nadu," he wrote on X. Kejriwal is scheduled to address election rallies in Tamil Nadu on April 20 and 21. The AAP has not fielded any candidates, choosing instead to support the SPA, the party said.