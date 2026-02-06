AAP leader Lucky Oberoi shot dead inside car in Jalandhar
What's the story
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Lucky Oberoi was shot dead on Friday in Jalandhar's Model Town area. The incident took place outside a gurdwara when unidentified assailants fired at least five rounds at his car, leaving him critically injured. He was rushed to a private hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival due to his injuries. According to initial reports, Oberoi was parking his car outside the Gurdwara when the attackers arrived on a two-wheeler and opened fire.
Investigation progress
Police teams are scanning CCTV footage
After the incident, a heavy police presence was deployed at the scene. The area around the gurdwara has been cordoned off and security measures have been tightened. Police teams are now scanning CCTV footage from nearby areas to identify the assailants involved in this shocking daylight killing. Senior police officials have stated that all angles are being probed in the case. They are looking into possible motives, including personal enmity and political rivalry.
Political response
LoP Bajwa slams Punjab government
The shocking incident has also drawn criticism from political leaders. Partap Singh Bajwa, Leader of Opposition in the Punjab Legislative Assembly, slammed the state government over Oberoi's murder. He alleged that under Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's administration, Punjab's law and order situation has "collapsed." In a post on X, he wrote: "The shocking daylight murder of @AAPPunjab leader Lucky Oberoi outside a gurdwara in Jalandhar exposes the grim reality: if even ruling party leaders aren't safe, what hope remains for ordinary citizens?"