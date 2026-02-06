AAP leader Lucky Oberoi shot dead inside car in Jalandhar

Investigation progress

Police teams are scanning CCTV footage

After the incident, a heavy police presence was deployed at the scene. The area around the gurdwara has been cordoned off and security measures have been tightened. Police teams are now scanning CCTV footage from nearby areas to identify the assailants involved in this shocking daylight killing. Senior police officials have stated that all angles are being probed in the case. They are looking into possible motives, including personal enmity and political rivalry.