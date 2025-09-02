AAP MLA, arrested for rape, flees after firing at cops 

Harmeet Pathanmajra, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA from Sanour in Punjab , has escaped police custody after allegedly firing at cops. The incident took place in Karnal on Tuesday, when he was being taken to the local police station. As Pathanmajra was being moved, he and his aides allegedly opened fire on the police team. When a cop tried to stop them, they ran him over before fleeing in two SUVs.

Escape details Pathanmajra opens fire at police team While a Fortuner used in the escape was intercepted by the police, Pathanmajra managed to escape in the other and is still on the run. Pathanmajra was booked on rape charges on Monday night after a woman from Zirakpur accused him of misrepresenting his marital status and sexually exploiting her. She said he married her in 2021 while still married, sexually exploited her, sent her obscene material, and made threats. The FIR invokes rape, cheating, and criminal intimidation.

Public statements My voice can't be suppressed, says Pathanmajra Before his arrest, Pathanmajra had publicly criticized the Punjab government over issues like flooding and alleged inaction by bureaucrats. He had also accused Delhi-based AAP leadership of "illegitimately ruling over Punjab." After an FIR was filed against him, he went live on Facebook, saying, "They can lodge FIRs against me, I can stay in jail, but my voice cannot be suppressed."

Official allegations Pathanmajra's demands before arrest Pathanmajra had also alleged that a senior IAS officer was not taking action on his requests regarding desilting and cleaning rivers. He said he raised the issue in the Assembly several times, submitted deputations, and personally met Principal Secretary (Water Resources) Krishan Kumar several times, but "not a single meaningful step was taken." He had demanded the removal of Kumar for inaction. On Monday, he claimed his security was withdrawn and all station house officers in his constituency were transferred.