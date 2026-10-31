Punjab polls: AAP names Mann from Dhuri, retains 37 MLAs
What's the story
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has released its first list of candidates for the upcoming Punjab Assembly elections. Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann will contest from Dhuri, while jailed minister Sanjeev Arora has been fielded from Ludhiana West. The party has also retained 37 sitting MLAs in this initial list.
Constituency details
Dhuri a key constituency for AAP
Dhuri is a key constituency for the AAP. In the 2022 Assembly elections, CM Mann had won from here with a huge margin of 58,000 votes against Congress's Dalvir Singh Goldy.
The party also performed well in the recent civic body elections, winning 20 out of 21 wards in Dhuri municipal council.
Election preparations
Mann's door-to-door campaign in Dhuri
Mann has also chosen Dhuri to launch his door-to-door campaign for the 2027 Assembly elections.
On September 21, he visited several households across the constituency as part of the campaign, themed around "Mann Da Munafa" (the benefits of the Mann government).
He met residents, including women and elderly citizens, and shared a report card of his government's four-and-a-half-year tenure.
Candidate lineup
First list of candidates announced by Pankaj Kr Gupta
The AAP's first candidate list for the 2027 polls was announced by national secretary Pankaj Kr Gupta. It includes candidates from Malwa, Majha, and Doaba regions.
Among the prominent nominees are Dr. Inderbir Singh Nijjar from Amritsar South and Kulwant Singh from SAS Nagar.
Other candidates include Bram Shanker Sharma Jimpa (Hoshiarpur), Aman Sher Singh (Batala), Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal (Ajnala), and Harmeet Singh Sandhu (Tarn Taran).