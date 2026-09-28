AAP donations fall 68%

The report reveals that nearly 83% of the AAP's donations came from two major donors: Prudent Electoral Trust and Trident Limited. Both donated ₹5 crore each.

Notably, Trident was founded by former AAP Rajya Sabha member Rajinder Gupta, who joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) after a rebellion led by Raghav Chadha in April this year.

The remaining contributions totalled about ₹2.10 crore.