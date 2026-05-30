AAP wins Punjab civic polls, takes near-majority in municipal wards
What's the story
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has emerged victorious in the recent Punjab civic body polls, winning nearly half of the municipal wards across the state. The elections were held for eight municipal corporations, 75 municipal councils, and 20 municipal committees. The results are seen as a major boost for the AAP after recent political setbacks and defections.
Election results
Results for 1,963 wards declared
The AAP won five of the eight municipal corporations, including Mohali, Barnala, Batala, Moga, and Bathinda. The Congress secured a major win in Kapurthala while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) took control of Abohar. The BJP also emerged as the single-largest party in Pathankot. Out of 1,977 wards that went to polls, results for 1,963 wards were declared, with AAP winning 954 wards.
Election details
Opposition allege irregularities in elections
The civic polls were held on May 26 with a voter turnout of 63.94%. The results are seen as a key political test ahead of the 2027 Assembly polls. However, opposition parties have alleged irregularities in the elections. Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Singh Majithia accused the AAP government of misusing state machinery to influence outcomes.
CM's response
CM Mann hails results as public support
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann hailed the results as a reflection of public support for his government. He said it was a glimpse into the 2027 Assembly polls. "People of Punjab have shown immense faith in us and all the opposition parties have been rejected," he said. However, political analysts warned against directly linking these results with future Assembly elections, citing past trends where municipal election outcomes didn't always predict Assembly victories.