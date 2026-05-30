AAP wins Punjab civic polls, takes near-majority in municipal wards

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has emerged victorious in the recent Punjab civic body polls, winning nearly half of the municipal wards across the state. The elections were held for eight municipal corporations, 75 municipal councils, and 20 municipal committees. The results are seen as a major boost for the AAP after recent political setbacks and defections.

Election results Results for 1,963 wards declared The AAP won five of the eight municipal corporations, including Mohali, Barnala, Batala, Moga, and Bathinda. The Congress secured a major win in Kapurthala while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) took control of Abohar. The BJP also emerged as the single-largest party in Pathankot. Out of 1,977 wards that went to polls, results for 1,963 wards were declared, with AAP winning 954 wards.

Election details Opposition allege irregularities in elections The civic polls were held on May 26 with a voter turnout of 63.94%. The results are seen as a key political test ahead of the 2027 Assembly polls. However, opposition parties have alleged irregularities in the elections. Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Singh Majithia accused the AAP government of misusing state machinery to influence outcomes.

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