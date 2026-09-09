Congress-NC spar after Abdullahs stand for full 'Vande Mataram'
What's the story
A political row has erupted after the full version of Vande Mataram was played at an event in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir. The event was attended by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and National Conference president Farooq Abdullah, who were seen standing for the entire song during its inaugural rendition at the International Film Festival. The Congress objected to this, with Congress leader KC Venugopal advising the National Conference to stick to a truncated version of the song.
Historical context
Full version doesn't reflect India's ethos, says Venugopal
Venugopal argued that the full version of "Vande Mataram" doesn't align with India's syncretic and pluralist ethos, as envisioned by freedom fighters.
He cited Mahatma Gandhi, Pandit Nehru, and Sardar Patel, among others, who endorsed a truncated version of the song.
"That version was chosen deliberately, to keep the song from being communalized—a threat as real today as it was then. Upholding it is how we uphold the secular, inclusive character of our Republic," he said.
Accusation made
Congress accuses NC of bowing down to RSS diktat
The Congress further accused the National Conference of bowing down to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) diktat.
"Omar Abdullah and Farooq Abdullah are part of INDIA alliance. Being an alliance partner, they should respect Congress decision and not Nagpur (RSS) decision," Congress leader Kapil Singh said.
The National Conference hit back at the Congress, saying it can't dictate terms to its allies.
NC leader Bashir Ahmed said while Venugopal has a right to tweet, he can't impose his views.
Response issued
NC hits back at Congress
Another NC leader, Tanvir Sadiq, shared videos of Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar and Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy standing for the full version of Vande Mataram.
"Jenab @TariqKarra Sb, please take a look at your congress CMs and share your valuable thoughts with everyone. Thank you!" he shared on X, tagging Jammu and Kashmir Congress Committee (JKPCC) president Tariq Hameed Karra.
The post was retweeted by the CM.
BJP's stance
BJP joins in, calls Congress a 'Muslim League'
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has also waded into the controversy, accusing the Congress of becoming a "Muslim League" in the 21st century.
BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi said this proves that Congress has surrendered to fundamentalist forces.
"This makes it clear that...'dimmagi Naxal' Congress has now transformed into a 'Muslim League Congress and has completely surrendered to fundamentalist forces," he said.
Another BJP leader RS Pathania pointed out that even separatists in Kashmir didn't object to singing "Vande Mataram."
CWC resolution
CWC decides to sing only 2 stanzas of 'Vande Mataram'
The Congress Working Committee had earlier decided to follow a 1937 resolution to sing only two stanzas of "Vande Mataram" at party events.
This was after the BJP accused them of disrespecting the national song by not singing its full version.
The Centre had made it mandatory for all six stanzas of "Vande Mataram" to be played before Jana Gana Mana at government events, schools, etc. earlier this year.