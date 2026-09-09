Congress-NC spar after Abdullahs stand for full 'Vande Mataram'

Venugopal argued that the full version of "Vande Mataram" doesn't align with India's syncretic and pluralist ethos, as envisioned by freedom fighters.

He cited Mahatma Gandhi, Pandit Nehru, and Sardar Patel, among others, who endorsed a truncated version of the song.

"That version was chosen deliberately, to keep the song from being communalized—a threat as real today as it was then. Upholding it is how we uphold the secular, inclusive character of our Republic," he said.