Abhishek Banerjee gets 3-week interim relief in signature forgery case
What's the story
The Calcutta High Court has granted interim protection from arrest to Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Abhishek Banerjee for three weeks in a signature forgery case. Justice Kaushik Chandra directed Banerjee, the party's second-in-command, to cooperate with the investigation and appear before police at 6:00pm on Thursday. The court ruled that no coercive action can be taken against him till then.
Investigation cooperation
TMC MP must be given 24-hour notice before arrest: HC
The court, however, stated that the investigating agency is allowed to conduct search and seizure operations as per law. "If further interrogation is required the agency will give 24-hour notice." "The petitioner shall cooperate with the agency (and) the agency is at liberty to interrogate him for which the petitioner shall meet the agency as and when required," the court said. The matter has been posted for hearing after two weeks.
Forgery allegations
Controversy over forged signatures
The controversy began over a proposal to recognize Trinamool's Sovandeb Chattopadhyay as Leader of Opposition, which allegedly had forged signatures of some MLAs. The proposal was reportedly prepared at a meeting at Mamata Banerjee's residence. Two TMC MLAs, Ritabrata Banerjee and Sandipan Saha, complained to the Speaker about the resolution, calling it "manufactured and fabricated," flagging 14 out of 70 signatures. The TMC later expelled both MLAs from the party allegedly for "anti-party activities."
Ongoing investigation
CID searches TMC MPs houses
The allegations led to a police case and an investigation by the Criminal Investigation Department. The agency on Tuesday conducted searches at both Mamata's residence and Abhishek's office. The officials left 105 minutes later, after handing over a 'Nil' seizure list, as per TOI. According to CID officials, the visit was prompted by a reply submitted by Abhishek. "Abhishek stated that....signatures of MLAs were collected at the party's central office...Based on that statement, we have come here," an officer said.