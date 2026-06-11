Abhishek Banerjee gets 3-week interim relief in signature forgery case

Investigation cooperation

TMC MP must be given 24-hour notice before arrest: HC

The court, however, stated that the investigating agency is allowed to conduct search and seizure operations as per law. "If further interrogation is required the agency will give 24-hour notice." "The petitioner shall cooperate with the agency (and) the agency is at liberty to interrogate him for which the petitioner shall meet the agency as and when required," the court said. The matter has been posted for hearing after two weeks.