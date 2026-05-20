Abhishek Banerjee owns 43 properties in Kolkata? BJP shares list 

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has released a list of 43 properties allegedly owned by Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Abhishek Banerjee in Kolkata. The list includes properties allegedly co-owned with aides and family members. The Suvendu Adhikari-led government is set to investigate the ownership details of these properties. This development comes after the TMC-controlled Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) issued notices to 17 addresses linked to Banerjee.

Counterclaims TMC threatens legal action against BJP The TMC has dismissed the BJP's claims as "false and not credible." The party has also threatened legal action against those spreading what it calls "misleading reporting" and promoting "fabricated posts." Former TMC Rajya Sabha MP Saket Gokhale called the document a "complete hoax," asking if there was only one Abhishek Banerjee in Kolkata. The list also mentions that "one Abhishek Banerjee & Sayani Ghosh jointly own a property, namely 19 D Seven Tanks Road."

Social media Saayoni Ghosh denies property ties to Abhishek Netizens speculated it to be Jadavpur MP, Saayoni Ghosh, but she quickly dismissed any links to the property and warned of legal action against those spreading "fake news." "I can't say who it is but it's definitely not the Sayani Ghosh who started from a humble background with no windfall profits made from politics till date. People simply blessed me and I am grateful," she said.

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Election affidavit CM Adhikari claims properties registered under Banerjee's company Ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Banerjee had declared assets worth ₹2.3 crore and an annual income of ₹1.4 crore in his Election Commission affidavit. The BJP government plans to investigate the true owners of these properties and their funding sources. CM Adhikari claimed several properties were registered under Banerjee's company Leaps and Bounds. In response to the allegations and notices, Banerjee has vowed not to "bow down" even if his home is razed.

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