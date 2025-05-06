Vijay's bodyguard allegedly points gun at fan's head, sparks outrage
Actor-politician Vijay has courted controversy after a video from Madurai airport on May 5 surfaced, showing a member of his security team seemingly pointing a gun at a fan.
The clip, which went viral online, raised concerns about crowd control as well as the behavior of fans during public appearances.
Fan's sudden approach leads to security guard's gun draw
The video captured the fan breaching Vijay's protective circle just as he had arrived at the Madurai airport.
In reaction to the unexpected breach, his security guard drew his weapon.
Although viewers believed that the guard had aimed the firearm at the fan's head, sources from the security team told India Today that he was "securing his weapon when he was caught off-guard by the fan's sudden approach."
Video of the incident
Thalapathy Vijay’s security officer was responsibly handing over a firearm to a colleague at the airport when a cadre’s reckless interference caused a brief mishap. No one was targeted. TVK’s CTR Nirmal Kumar avl. has clarified the facts. We strongly condemn the media’s baseless… pic.twitter.com/Vuh2udg64K— Priyamudan Mani (@TvkManihq) May 6, 2025
Security team clarifies gun was not aimed at fan
"The gun was being swirled away from the fan's body in an attempt to de-escalate," a source familiar with the situation told the channel, stressing there was no intention to aim at anyone.
The fan who stormed the stage, named Inbaraj, confessed he was wrong and shouldn't have crossed the protective circle.
"But while I was being pulled away, I didn't see any gun at all," he added.
Vijay proceeded directly into the terminal without reacting to the incident.
Vijay had recently urged fans to avoid risky behavior
The Madurai airport incident comes days after the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) leader asked his fans not to indulge in risky behavior during his public appearances.
Talking to the media at the Chennai airport on May 1, he said he was uncomfortable with fans climbing onto moving vehicles or performing stunts in his name.
"Don't follow my van or ride two-wheelers standing [up] without helmets. It really scares me," he said.
Vijay's security detail includes CRPF personnel
Vijay is presently provided 'Y' category security, approved by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs in February 2025.
This cover involves up to 11 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel, including commandos, who ensure his safety 24x7 and control large crowds at public events.
The Madurai incident is not an isolated one. It comes after a similar incident in Coimbatore, where a fan climbed on Vijay's van during a political event.