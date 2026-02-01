Ahead of key state elections, ECI funding increased by 25%
What's the story
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the budget for the fiscal year 2026/27 on Sunday, which includes a 25.33% hike in funding for the Election Commission (EC). The budgetary allocation for the EC has been increased from ₹304.98 crore in 2025/26 to ₹382.22 crore for 2026/27. Of this amount, ₹367.69 crore is reserved for election-related expenses, while the remainder will be used for administrative and operational costs.
Controversial increase
Increased funding amid opposition allegations of EC-BJP collusion
The increased funding comes as the ECI prepares for state polls in Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Assam, and Kerala this year. Uttar Pradesh and Punjab elections are scheduled for 2027. The Law Ministry was allocated ₹250 crore for voter ID cards and ₹500 crore for expenses related to the 2024 Lok Sabha poll.
Budget details
Defense spending to go up by nearly 22%
Sitharaman presented her ninth budget in a 124-minute speech. She announced an increase in capital expenditure of ₹12.2 lakh crore for FY27 and set a fiscal deficit target of 4.3% of GDP. The budget also included nearly a 22% hike in defense spending, exemption from basic customs duty on 17 essential cancer drugs, and plans to establish a committee to review new technologies like AI.