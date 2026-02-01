Ahead of key state elections, ECI funding increased by 25% 

The budgetary allocation for the EC has been increased to ₹382.22 crore

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the budget for the fiscal year 2026/27 on Sunday, which includes a 25.33% hike in funding for the Election Commission (EC). The budgetary allocation for the EC has been increased from ₹304.98 crore in 2025/26 to ₹382.22 crore for 2026/27. Of this amount, ₹367.69 crore is reserved for election-related expenses, while the remainder will be used for administrative and operational costs.