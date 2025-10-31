AIADMK expels senior leader KA Sengottaiyan after meeting expelled leaders 

Disciplinary action

EPS directs members to avoid all contact with Sengottaiyan

Palaniswami accused Sengottaiyan of bringing down the dignity of the party by meeting expelled leaders. He said, "AIADMK has always stood firm on the principles laid down by MG Ramachandran and J Jayalalithaa. Any individual, regardless of position or seniority, who acts in violation of these principles will face strict disciplinary action. No one is above the party and its ideology." The AIADMK general secretary also directed members to avoid all contact with Sengottaiyan after his expulsion.