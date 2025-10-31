AIADMK expels senior leader KA Sengottaiyan after meeting expelled leaders
What's the story
The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) has expelled senior leader and former minister K A Sengottaiyan from the party. The decision was announced by AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) on Friday. This comes after Sengottaiyan appeared with expelled leaders O Panneerselvam, VK Sasikala and TTV Dhinakaran, calling for unity in the party.
Disciplinary action
EPS directs members to avoid all contact with Sengottaiyan
Palaniswami accused Sengottaiyan of bringing down the dignity of the party by meeting expelled leaders. He said, "AIADMK has always stood firm on the principles laid down by MG Ramachandran and J Jayalalithaa. Any individual, regardless of position or seniority, who acts in violation of these principles will face strict disciplinary action. No one is above the party and its ideology." The AIADMK general secretary also directed members to avoid all contact with Sengottaiyan after his expulsion.
Expulsion reasons
Earlier removed from all party positions
Sengottaiyan had earlier been removed from all party positions after he called for unity and criticized EPS's leadership. He had suggested re-inducting those who were earlier removed from the party, arguing that unity was essential for a comeback. His remarks were welcomed by Sasikala, who said they reflected the "voice of every party worker."