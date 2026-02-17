Baramati crash: Learjet's DFDR data retrieved, CVR probe ongoing

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) has successfully retrieved data from the Digital Flight Data Recorder (DFDR) of the Learjet 45 that crashed in Baramati on January 28. The crash killed Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and Nationalist Congress Party leader Ajit Pawar , Captain Sumit Kapoor, co-pilot Captain Shambhavi Pathak, Personal Security Officer Vidip Jadhav, and flight attendant Pinky Mali. The Ministry of Civil Aviation confirmed that both flight recorders were exposed to intense heat and fire damage during the accident.

Ongoing investigation CVR examination ongoing In a statement, the ministry said that the DFDR was downloaded at the AAIB Flight Recorder Laboratory, while the Cockpit Voice Recorder (CVR) is still under detailed technical examination. The ministry has sought assistance from the Accredited Representative of the State of Manufacture for specialized support in retrieving data from the damaged recorder. The AAIB is following all prescribed technical and procedural protocols to ensure a comprehensive and evidence-based investigation.

Parallel investigation DGCA launches parallel investigation The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has also launched a parallel investigation into the aircraft's airworthiness and operational condition. Officials expect the probe to take 10-15 days as they sift through documents from the operating company. The findings from both investigations will be crucial in determining the cause of the crash and deciding on further actions.

Investigation update Preliminary report expected soon The Learjet 45 took off from Mumbai at 8:10am and disappeared from radar around 8:45am. It crashed near Baramati airport while attempting to land. Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu said on Friday that a preliminary probe report is expected "very soon." International guidelines suggest releasing a preliminary report within 30 days, but India isn't bound by this timeline.

