Ajit Pawar's body was identified by his wristwatch and clothes

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar was killed in a plane crash on Wednesday. The incident took place at Baramati airport, where his Bombardier Learjet 45, operated by VSR Ventures, crashed while attempting to land. All five people on board, including Pawar and his personal security officer, an attendant, and two pilots, were killed in the accident.

Crash conditions Dense fog and low visibility suspected in crash Initial reports suggest that dense fog and low visibility were present at Baramati airport when the crash occurred. Sources told India Today TV that visibility had dropped sharply in the morning as the aircraft was on approach for landing. In a press release, the government said that during the second landing attempt, the pilot told the ATC, "Runway is currently not in sight, will call when runway is in sight."

Landing ATC saw flames around the threshold of runway 11 The aircraft was cleared to land on runway 11 at 8:43am. However, the pilot did not give a readback of landing clearance, which is standard protocol. Next, the ATC saw the flames around the threshold of runway 11 at 8:44am, the government said. Rescue teams reached the site but found the jet completely destroyed by impact and fire.

Advertisement

Victim identification Identification of victims through personal belongings Due to the condition of the remains, identification was done through personal belongings. Pawar's body was identified using his watch and clothing, while other occupants were identified through clothes and items recovered from the wreckage. The other four passengers were Mumbai Police constable Vidip Jadhav, who was serving as Pawar's Personnel Security Officer, and attendant Pinky Mali. Captain Sumit Kapoor also died in the crash. The pilot of the aircraft was Captain Shambhavi Pathak.

Advertisement