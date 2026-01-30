Ajit Pawar wanted to reunite NCP on uncle Sharad's birthday 

Ankush Kakade, a senior leader of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) founded by Sharad Pawar , has shared an emotional memory about late Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar 's last wish. He revealed that Ajit had hoped to reunite the two factions of the NCP by December 12, which is Sharad's birthday. This was meant as a "gift" for him. Kakade said, "Ajit Pawar had told me that we were supposed to come together on December 12, but we couldn't."

Reunification plans Ajit's vision for NCP's reunification Kakade said Ajit had asked him and other senior leaders to help with the reconciliation process. He recalled Ajit's words, "You have good relations with Saheb (Sharad Pawar); please talk to him. Try to see how both NCP factions can become one again." He stated that despite their decision to contest upcoming Municipal Corporation elections together, the reunion didn't happen, and Ajit's wish remained unfulfilled. When the plan didn't materialize, Ajit said, "We will come together after the elections."

Emotional bonds NCP minister reflects on party's emotional ties NCP minister Narhari Zirwal also spoke about the emotional ties between both factions. He said though they were in different groups, they still looked up to Sharad as a father figure. "I have always said that though we are in two groups, Pawar Saheb's blessings remain with us from a distance," he said.

Advertisement