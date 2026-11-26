Jobs for 25L youth, ₹5000/month for unemployed: SP's election manifesto
What's the story
Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday released the party's election manifesto for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls. The document, titled Jan-Man Ka Manifesto (Manifesto of the People) with the slogan Sattais Ka Sankalp, PDA Ka Prannpatra, focuses on youth, women, farmers and backward classes. PDA stands for Pichhda, Dalit, and Alpsankhyak. "Achhe din aaye nahin, bure din jaane wale hain (The 'good days' never came, but the bad days are about to end)," he said in Lucknow.
Key promises
Employment, education focus of SP manifesto
The manifesto promises equal access to education and higher education opportunities for backward and economically weaker sections.
It also proposes measures to prevent examination paper leaks.
On employment, SP promises jobs for graduates and skill development centers. A monthly financial assistance of ₹5,000 for unemployed graduates is also promised until they find a job.
The party also promises government jobs to 25 lakh youth with five years, and make employment available to three to four crore youth in various sectors.
Welfare initiatives
Other welfare proposals in manifesto
The manifesto also includes annual financial assistance of ₹40,000 for women and up to ₹2 lakh for self-employment.
Other welfare proposals include 300 units of free electricity to domestic consumers and free medical treatment for economically weaker sections.
On law and order, the SP promises to end mafia activities and 'Gunda Raj' in Uttar Pradesh. It pledges strict action against extortionists targeting traders/business owners.
Additional promises
Caste-based census by 2028 promised
The SP manifesto also addresses illegal land grabbing under the current regime. It promises a special task force to investigate complaints of illegal land occupation.
Other key promises include conducting a caste-based census by 2028 and filling government vacancies reserved for SC, ST, and OBC candidates by 2028.
The party also aims for hunger-free and poverty eradication targets by 2029.