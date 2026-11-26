The manifesto promises equal access to education and higher education opportunities for backward and economically weaker sections.

It also proposes measures to prevent examination paper leaks.

On employment, SP promises jobs for graduates and skill development centers. A monthly financial assistance of ₹5,000 for unemployed graduates is also promised until they find a job.

The party also promises government jobs to 25 lakh youth with five years, and make employment available to three to four crore youth in various sectors.