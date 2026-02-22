Akhilesh Yadav slams Congress' shirtless AI summit protest as shameful

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has slammed the Indian Youth Congress's (IYC) "shirtless" protest at the AI Impact Summit. The protest, which took place at Bharat Mandapam, was aimed at Prime Minister Narendra Modi 's government. Speaking to reporters in Jhansi, Yadav said such an act was inappropriate before foreign delegates and brought "shame" to India.

Reaction Yadav questions place of protest The SP leader said, "We may have internal rifts; the whole nation knows that the BJP lies." However, he said the protest was taking things a step too far: "They should have refrained from doing something that brings shame to our country in front of foreign delegates and world representatives."

Protest fallout IYC's protest sparks political row, clashes in multiple cities The IYC's protest involved members walking around shirtless, holding T-shirts with slogans targeting "compromised Prime Minister Narendra Modi." This incident sparked a political row, leading to counter-protests and clashes between Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress workers in Puducherry and Indore. BJP MP Anurag Thakur had earlier called Congress MP Rahul Gandhi "anti-India" for his role in the protest.

Advertisement

Official backlash Union ministers call for Congress to apologize to the nation Union ministers also condemned the protest, calling it "shameful" and an attempt to tarnish India's global reputation. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said the incident was unfortunate and regrettable. Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal accused Gandhi of trying to choke India's development with lies about trade deals. Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan alleged that Congress prioritized family and vested political interests over national interest during this incident.

Advertisement

Defense stance Congress leaders defend protest Despite the backlash, Congress leaders defended the protest. Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge said while it may not have been in the "right spirit," it was a reaction to the alleged wrong policies of the central government. IYC national president Uday Bhanu Chib defended peaceful protest as a democratic right and said they weren't against the AI Summit but any compromise with India's interests.