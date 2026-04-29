Akhilesh Yadav visits BJP MLA injured while burning his effigy 

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday visited Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Anupama Jaiswal at a Lucknow hospital after she suffered severe burn injuries while setting fire to his effigy during a protest. The incident occurred on Saturday during a BJP-led "Mahila Janakrosh March," which was held in support of the Central government's 'Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam.' Eyewitnesses reported that flames erupted suddenly, engulfing Jaiswal's face as she tried to burn the effigy.

Twitter Post Yadav shares pictures from hospital हम नहीं चाहते हैं कि समाज के बीच आग जले। हम चाहते हैं समाज में सौहार्द की फुहार हो। हमारी सकारात्मक राजनीति की स्वस्थ परंपरा ने हमें यही सिखाया है। इसीलिए हम भाजपा विधायक श्रीमती अनुपमा जायसवाल जी से मिलने गये और उनके शीघ्र स्वास्थ्य लाभ की कामना करके आएं हैं। राजनीति अपनी जगह है… pic.twitter.com/4lfmjx5HoK — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) April 28, 2026

Medical update Politics has its place, human relationships equally important: Yadav Yadav visited Jaiswal at the hospital, where he met her family members and inquired about her health. He later posted on social media platform X, saying, "We do not want flames of discord in society but harmony and goodwill. Our positive political tradition has taught us this." He added that while politics has its place, human relationships are equally important and harmony must prevail.

Advertisement

Medical care Jaiswal's husband praises Yadav's visit Jaiswal was first admitted to a district hospital in Bahraich before being shifted to Medanta Hospital for advanced treatment. Her husband, Ashok Jaiswal, praised Yadav's visit as an act of "human sensitivity and democratic courtesy." He also revealed that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had spoken to his wife despite being busy with election campaigning in West Bengal.

Advertisement