'Will provide all answers by 3:00pm tomorrow': Shah to opposition 

Shah offered a 24-hour window for a debate in Parliament. He said he would be present in the House from 3:00pm on Wednesday till late night and is even ready to continue till 3:00pm on Thursday.

"I am ready for the debate to continue from 3:00 PM today—sitting late into the night and continuing until 3:00 PM tomorrow; I am even prepared to suspend the Question Hour if the Speaker grants permission," he said.