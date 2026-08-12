'Will provide all answers by 3:00pm tomorrow': Shah to opposition
What's the story
Union Home Minister Amit Shah has said he is ready for a debate in Parliament, but the opposition needs to decide if they want to discuss or continue with the disruptions. Speaking to reporters, Shah said opposition MPs should approach Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla if they want a discussion. "Submit a letter to the Speaker by 2:00pm, we will start the discussion at 3:00pm, and I will provide answers to everything by 3:00 PM tomorrow," he said.
Debate proposal
Ready for discussion on every issue, says Shah
Shah offered a 24-hour window for a debate in Parliament. He said he would be present in the House from 3:00pm on Wednesday till late night and is even ready to continue till 3:00pm on Thursday.
"I am ready for the debate to continue from 3:00 PM today—sitting late into the night and continuing until 3:00 PM tomorrow; I am even prepared to suspend the Question Hour if the Speaker grants permission," he said.
Shah
'Government has nothing to hide'
Shah said he was ready for discussion on every issue, but the opposition was not allowing the House to function.
"The government has nothing to hide," Shah said.
"I will sit through it myself, take notes on everything, and respond to every point so that the entire matter becomes clear to the people of the country—so that the truth is fully revealed. Now, the Opposition must decide whether they want to engage in a discussion or create an uproar."
Language concern
Rejects demands for statement without following procedures
Shah also slammed the opposition for using words like "missing" and "runaways" in parliamentary proceedings.
He said he regularly attends Parliament and sits in his chamber, but if the opposition keeps disrupting proceedings, there's little that can be done.
The Home Minister emphasized there are established rules for discussions in Parliament and rejected demands for him to make a statement without following these procedures.
Rahul
We don't care what he has to say: Gandhi
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has rejected the offer, saying "we don't care what he has to say."
He said the opposition was not interested in hearing Shah's "lecture" but wanted answers on the alleged crackdown on protesting students.
"Who shot the students? Who gave the order to beat up the students with lathis with nails?" Gandhi asked. "If Amit Shah gave this order to shoot our children, then he should resign," he said.
Demands
Stalemate continues in Parliament since July 20
Since the Monsoon Session started on July 20, the opposition has focused on police action against students during NEET agitation and Ram Temple donations theft.
They have demanded Shah's presence in Parliament to respond to allegations of pellet guns being used against students.
The stalemate continued on Wednesday with both Houses adjourning till 2:00pm minutes after proceedings began.