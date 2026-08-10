'Politically motivated': Allegations against Brij Bhushan Singh dismissed
What's the story
A Delhi court has acquitted former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and ex-WFI assistant secretary Vinod Tomar in a sexual harassment case. The court found the allegations "false and fabricated" and part of a "deep conspiracy which seems to be politically motivated." The ruling was pronounced by Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Ashwini Panwar at Rouse Avenue Courts on Monday.
Allegation scrutiny
Allegations appeared rehearsed, well-practiced: Court
The court observed that the allegations against Singh appeared to be rehearsed and well-practiced.
It noted that these accusations were made collectively by a female and male wrestler, along with coaches at Haryana's Mahadev Academy.
The court also highlighted similarities in the pattern of allegations, which surfaced during a tournament attended by large crowds.
Credibility assessment
Statements of hostile wrestlers found more credible
The court relied on the statements of two wrestlers who initially complained of sexual harassment but later turned hostile.
It found their statements more credible than those supporting the prosecution story.
The trial court also flagged delays in filing complaints and said the allegations appeared to be imperfect to be true, rehearsed and well-practiced.
Post-verdict reaction
I will hang myself if allegations are true: Singh
After the verdict, Singh expressed relief and said he would "hang" himself if the allegations were true.
He said, "I said on the very first day that if the allegations are true, I will hang myself. I am very happy that I have been acquitted."
The media was barred from the in-camera proceedings during this case.