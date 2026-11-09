'Punjab fields deliberately burned': BJP alleges 'conspiracy' as AQI soars 

Mishra claimed farmers in Punjab had called him and other Delhi leaders to complain that fields were being set on fire at night.

He said satellite data revealed a spike in farm fires on Diwali night, with incidents rising from 125 on November 7 to 1,200.

He urged the Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to probe these allegations and check phone records of AAP leaders.

"A campaign to malign Diwali began two days earlier," he said.