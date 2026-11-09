'Punjab fields deliberately burned': BJP alleges 'conspiracy' as AQI soars
What's the story
Delhi Minister Kapil Mishra has alleged a conspiracy behind the poor air quality on Diwali. He accused people linked to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) of deliberately setting fire to fields in Punjab. "This is a conspiracy against farmers and the people of Delhi," he said, demanding an investigation into AAP leaders' possible involvement.
Fire data
Satellite data shows spike in farm fires on Diwali night
Mishra claimed farmers in Punjab had called him and other Delhi leaders to complain that fields were being set on fire at night.
He said satellite data revealed a spike in farm fires on Diwali night, with incidents rising from 125 on November 7 to 1,200.
He urged the Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to probe these allegations and check phone records of AAP leaders.
"A campaign to malign Diwali began two days earlier," he said.
Pollution claims
AAP claims AQI levels crossed 3,000 in parts of Delhi
However, the data doesn't prove Mishra's claim that these fires were deliberately set by AAP-linked individuals.
AAP leader Saurabh Bhardwaj, on the other hand, accused Delhi government of manipulating air quality data, alleging that monitoring stations were shut down and new ones set up at distant locations to skew readings.
He claimed independent monitoring platforms recorded AQI levels above 3,000 in some parts.
India's official AQI scale only goes up to 500, and the basis for Bhardwaj's claim wasn't clear.
Record defense
Mishra defends government, says pollution levels are better
Defending his government's record, Mishra said Delhi's pollution levels are better than during the Kejriwal administration.
He claimed pollution rose by 43.33% in 2023 and about 10% in 2024 compared to pre- and post-Diwali levels but fell by 1.33% this year.
He didn't specify which pollutants or indices these comparisons covered.
Blame game
Political blame game comes after firecrackers burst in Delhi
The political blame game comes after widespread firecracker bursting in Delhi on Diwali night. Residents reported heavy bursting in areas like Pitampura, Burari, Mayur Vihar and parts of Lutyens's Delhi.
Ahead of Diwali, the Delhi government had urged residents to follow Supreme Court directions.
The SC had banned bursting within 300 meters of certain zones and allowed their use between 6:00-7:00am and 8:00-10:00pm on November 7 and 8.
Only CSIR-NEERI-certified green firecrackers were allowed for sale at designated locations.