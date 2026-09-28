Officials extorting lakhs: Raut's big claims against Tukaram Mundhe's FDA

Raut alleged that designated officers, assistant commissioners, and food safety officers are openly threatening hotels and quick-commerce businesses with license suspensions.

He cited specific instances of alleged extortion, including a case where two designated officers in Thane collected ₹17-18 lakh from a quick-commerce company to restore a suspended license.

In another instance, he said a hotel's license was suspended based on a social media post about a rat, despite no rodent being found during inspection.