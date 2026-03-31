Indira Gandhi's leftist ideology led to Naxalism: Amit Shah

Shah alleged that her decision led to a complete "Red Corridor" across 12 states, including Chhattisgarh, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and more. He also slammed the Congress party for ignoring development during its 60 years in power, asking why tribal communities still lack basic amenities like homes and clean water. "For 60 years, you failed to provide them with homes or access to clean water; you built no schools for them," he said.

Anti-Naxal initiatives

Naxalism almost eradicated from Bastar

The Home Minister claimed that poverty in these regions was a result of Left-wing extremism, not its cause. Shah also spoke about the government's efforts to eradicate Naxalism from Bastar district in Chhattisgarh. He said that schools are being established in every village and ration shops have been opened across the region. "Today, Naxalism has been almost eradicated from Bastar," he said. The Home Minister reiterated, "Lay down your arms, and the government will ensure your rehabilitation."