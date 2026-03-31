Indira Gandhi's leftist ideology led to Naxalism: Amit Shah
What's the story
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday blamed former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi's left-wing ideology for the rise of Naxalism in India. Speaking in the Lok Sabha, he said, "I want to tell, the main reason for Naxalism is not the demand of development, but an ideology, to win the Presidential election, from 1970, Indira ji accepted that due to leftist ideology, Naxalism spread."
Development neglect
Congress ignored development during its 60 years in power
Shah alleged that her decision led to a complete "Red Corridor" across 12 states, including Chhattisgarh, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and more. He also slammed the Congress party for ignoring development during its 60 years in power, asking why tribal communities still lack basic amenities like homes and clean water. "For 60 years, you failed to provide them with homes or access to clean water; you built no schools for them," he said.
Anti-Naxal initiatives
Naxalism almost eradicated from Bastar
The Home Minister claimed that poverty in these regions was a result of Left-wing extremism, not its cause. Shah also spoke about the government's efforts to eradicate Naxalism from Bastar district in Chhattisgarh. He said that schools are being established in every village and ration shops have been opened across the region. "Today, Naxalism has been almost eradicated from Bastar," he said. The Home Minister reiterated, "Lay down your arms, and the government will ensure your rehabilitation."
Twitter Post
Amit Shah speaks on Naxalism in Lok Sabha
VIDEO | In Lok Sabha during discussion on Naxalism, Union Home Minister Amit Shah (@AmitShah) says, "I want to tell, the main reason of Naxalism is not the demand of development, but an ideology, to win the Presidential election, from 1970 Indira ji accepted that due to leftist… pic.twitter.com/hnkiE04vES— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 30, 2026