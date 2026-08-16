Sonia Gandhi's 'sin' won't be forgiven by people: Amit Shah
What's the story
Union Home Minister Amit Shah has slammed Congress leader Sonia Gandhi for allegedly asking party leaders to stop the national song, Vande Mataram, during an Independence Day program. The incident took place at the Congress headquarters. Addressing a public gathering in Chittorgarh, Shah accused Gandhi of telling party leaders to stop singing while Vande Mataram was being sung. He called Gandhi's actions a "sin" that would not be forgiven by the people.
Apology demand
Amit Shah demands Congress apology over 'sin'
In his address to the gathering, Shah said, "Sonia ji, 140 crore people are watching you. This sin you have committed will never be forgiven by the people of this country."
He also demanded that the Congress party apologize to the people of the country and to Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay for disrespecting Vande Mataram.
Accusations
Controversy erupted after visuals from the event
The controversy erupted after visuals from the event showed senior Congress leaders talking among themselves while Vande Mataram was being recited.
BJP leader Amit Malviya also alleged that Gandhi objected to the full rendition of Vande Mataram and became "agitated" after the initial stanzas. He claimed Rahul Gandhi also appeared to signal for it to end.
The incident has sparked a political row with BJP leader Vikas Puttur filing a complaint against Sonia Gandhi over it.
Rejection
Congress rejected allegations, Shah linked controversy to 'vote-bank politics'
However, the Congress has rejected these allegations. The party clarified that Sonia Gandhi was only ensuring proper arrangements for the rendition of Vande Mataram at the event.
Shah linked this controversy to what he called Congress's "vote-bank politics." He said thousands suffered during India's freedom struggle for singing Vande Mataram and added that it was sung after 80 years of independence at the Red Fort and at other major events where flag hoisting ceremonies took place.
Statue unveiling
Shah unveiled a statue of Atal Bihari Vajpayee
Shah was in Chittorgarh to attend the 'Atal Gaurav Smriti Samaroh' and unveil a 21-foot-tall statue of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his death anniversary.
He praised Vajpayee's contributions, including making India a nuclear power despite international pressure after the Pokhran tests.
Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma also praised Shah's leadership in making India's borders safer and eliminating Left-wing extremism.